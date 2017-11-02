Sectra Enters the Philippines by Signing Medical Imaging Distribution Agreement With Medical One

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) enters into a partnership with Medical One Corporation, a leading provider of medical equipment in the Philippines. Through this distribution agreement, the Philippines healthcare market will gain access to efficient and patient-centered care with Sectra's solutions.

"Healthcare in the Philippines is expanding its ability to share and collaborate around medical images and patient information through consolidation and telemedicine initiatives," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President of Sectra AB and President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions. "This distribution agreement with Medical One will enable us to address these demands by combining their market-specific expertise with our extensive experience in delivering scalable solutions that cover multiple enterprises in large geographic areas-within teleradiology and telepathology specifically."

The Philippines has approximately 400 regional and university hospitals that take care of more than 100 million habitants. 60 percent of the radiology medical specialty is now digital. Medical One has more than 340 customers, of which 40 are regional and university hospitals.

The distribution agreement with Medical One includes Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solutions, comprising PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) for imaging-intense departments, VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive) and solutions for sharing and collaborating around medical images.

Sectra Enterprise Image Management

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without any major investment or replacement of existing components. Sectra's vendor-neutral approach enables customers to read images from virtually any modality and vendor in a single solution, and to integrate with any standards-based surrounding information system. Together with the solution's proven ability to support customers covering large geographic areas, sometimes with limited networks, the product portfolio is suitable for teleradiology and telepathology scenarios.

About Medical One Corporation

Medical One Corporation is one of the Philippines' largest medical equipment distributor companies dealing in the importation, distribution and servicing of medical equipment. With over 35 years of experience in ultrasound and diagnostic imaging systems, Medical One serves a wide range of medical equipment needs for hospitals and clinics with diagnostic imaging services.

Experience the solutions at RSNA 2017

Meet Sectra at RSNA in booth #6113 where Sectra's solutions for radiology imaging will be showcased. Read more and book a meeting with Sectra at RSNA.

For further information, please contact:

