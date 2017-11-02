

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported that its third-quarter loss after tax attributable to the company was $134.2 million or $0.67 per share, compared to profit of $42.9 million or $0.21 per share in the previous year.



Loss before tax of $136.4 million, compared to profit of $42.9 million in the prior year.



Net premiums written for the quarter grew to $106.1 million from last year's $92.0 million. Net premiums earned was $119.0 million up from $109.3 million in the prior year.



The Lancashire Board of Directors declared an interim dividend in respect of 2017 of $0.05 per common share. The dividend, totalling $10.0 million, was paid on 6 September 2017 to shareholders of record on 11 August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX