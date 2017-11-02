

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acacia Mining plc. (ACA.L) said that Brad Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Wray, Chief Financial Officer, have separately notified the Company of their intention to resign from their positions. Both Brad and Andrew will remain with the Company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.



The company noted that Brad will be returning to Australia for family reasons, while Andrew is pursuing an opportunity elsewhere.



The company also announced the appointment of Peter Geleta, currently Acacia's Head of Organisational Effectiveness, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Jaco Maritz, currently Acacia's General Manager, Finance, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer. Both appointments will be effective from 1 January 2018.



Peter (54) has 35 years of mining industry experience in both operational and corporate leadership positions, primarily in Africa. Prior to joining Acacia, Peter held senior roles at AngloGold Ashanti (25 years) and Barrick Gold Corporation ('Barrick'). He joined Acacia in May 2012 as Vice President, Organisational Effectiveness. Since then, Peter has been a key member of the Executive Team of Acacia and an integral part of the Company's turnaround.



Jaco (42) has been with Acacia and its predecessor companies since 2001 in a range of increasingly senior finance roles covering all aspects of the finance function. He was initially employed by Placer Dome, which was acquired by Barrick in 2006, and was part of Acacia at its inception.



In addition to assuming the role of Interim CEO, Peter will also replace Brad on the Board of Directors at the end of the year. As a result, the Board will continue to consist of 7 Directors, with 1 Executive Director, 4 independent Non-Executive Directors and 2 Non-Executive Directors.



