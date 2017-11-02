sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,049 Euro		-0,061
-2,89 %
WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 Ticker-Symbol: 33A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,009
2,074
10:59
2,036
2,081
10:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC
ACACIA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACACIA MINING PLC2,049-2,89 %