

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Office solutions firm IWG Plc (IWG.L), formerly known as Regus plc, reported Thursday that its third-quarter total Group revenue increased 3.3 percent to 585.7 million pounds from last year's 566.9 million pounds. Revenues grew 2.5% at constant currency rates.



Further, the Workspace-as-a-Service or WaaS company revised its expectations for Group operating profit for 2017 to a range of 160 million pounds to 170 million pounds. The company noted that as said earlier, the the anticipated sales improvement in the third quarter from the increase in sales activity was weaker than expected and resulted in a pause in the recovery of the Mature business.



In the UK, the important London business weakened but outside of London the company experienced growth in mature revenues. The performance outside the UK showed progress but lower than originally anticipated, with some impact from recent natural disasters.



In its third-quarter trading update, the company noted that the sales growth was led by EMEA with high single digit growth, the Americas with mid-single digit growth, low single digit growth in Asia Pacific and with a low single digit decline in the UK overall. Mature business revenue declined 1.8% at constant currency to 538.8 million pounds.



For the nine months, Group revenue increased 6.7 percent to 1.76 billion pounds.



Further, the company said it continues to anticipate opening approximately 310 new locations in 2017.



