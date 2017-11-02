

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mostly lower on Thursday as investors awaited the announcement of next Fed chief as well as Friday's U.S. jobs report for direction.



The dollar pulled back in Asian trading as lingering uncertainty about the U.S. tax bill overshadowed a mildly hawkish FOMC statement.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged as widely expected and offered support for the December rate hike that most economists were predicting.



Chinese stocks fell slightly on concerns over slowing growth and tighter liquidity before year-end. The benchmark Shanghai Composite eased 0.37 percent to finish at 3,383.31 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down about 0.2 percent at 28,542 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit a new 21-year high even as overall gains remained modest ahead of a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average climbed 119.04 points or 0.53 percent to 22,539.12 while the broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent higher at 1,794.08.



Honda Motor soared 5.2 percent after the automaker raised its full-year operating profit forecast. Sony rallied 2.8 percent to extend Wednesday's gains after forecasting a record profit. Panasonic lost 3.3 percent on concerns over Tesla's Model 3 production bottlenecks.



Australian shares finished marginally lower, dragged down by financials after National Australia Bank said it expects to take a restructuring charge of $500 million to $800 million in the first half of 2018. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6.10 points or 0.10 percent to 5,931.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed little changed at 6,002.20.



NAB fell 2.8 percent after forecasting a rise in costs while the other three banks ended down between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent. Higher metal prices helped lift miners, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group, Rio Tinto and South32 climbing 2-4 percent.



Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search rose more than 1 percent each. Building materials supplier Boral rallied 3.8 percent after lifting outlook for its Australian business.



On the economic front, Australia's foreign trade surplus increased more-than-expected in September while total number of building approvals increased for the second straight month, separate reports showed.



Seoul stocks closed lower on profit taking after four days of gains. The benchmark Kospi dropped 10.11 points or 0.40 percent to 2,546.36, dragged down by technology and insurance stocks. SK Hynix and Samsung Life Insurance both ended down over 2 percent.



New Zealand shares ended a tad higher as A2 Milk and Synlait Milk rebounded from steep losses posted in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 29.25 points or 0.36 percent to 8,083.06, with A2 Milk and Synlait climbing 6 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



Indian shares were little changed and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up 0.1 percent while benchmark indexes in Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore were down between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as the Fed left interest rates unchanged and data on private sector job growth and manufacturing proved to be a mixed bag. The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.2 percent.



