

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector grew at the start of the fourth quarter but the pace of growth slowed since September, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.4 in October from 53.7 in September. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion.



The sector extended the expansionary sequence to just over three years, the longest since the survey began in June 1998.



The downward movement in the PMI in October reflected slightly slower output growth, a fall in stocks of purchases and a less marked lengthening of supplier delivery times.



Meanwhile, the strongest positive contribution to the headline figure in October was from new order growth.



