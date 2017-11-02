

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its third-quarter pretax profit declined to $75.45 million from $93.72 million in the same period last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to $39.46 million or 3.41 cents per share from $64.94 million or 5.62 cents per share a year ago. Earnings per share before profit share were 6.47 cents, down from 8.11 cents last year.



Third-quarter revenue decreased to $193.09 million from $200.85 million a year ago. Gold production of 156,533 ounces rose 5 percent from 148,674 ounces in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead to full-year 2017, Centamin maintained its production guidance at 540,000 ounces, with US$580 per ounce cash cost of production and $790 per ounce AISC.



Andrew Pardey, CEO of Centamin stated, 'Mine production costs increased slightly on Q2 due to higher mining rates and higher reagent usage, but remain well controlled. As a result, Centamin generated cash flow from operating activities of US$109.2 million and recorded free cash flow of US$45.2 million, or US cents 3.9 per share, for the quarter.'



