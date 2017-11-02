

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported that its earnings after income taxes for the third-quarter increased to 16.2 million euros and 0.68 euros per share from 13.5 million euros and 0.57 euros per share last year.



'Following the positive order development in the first half of the year, the third quarter saw net sales also increase more sharply. Experience shows us that we usually perform well in the final quarter of the year, which will see earnings improve even further. We are set to achieve our forecast for fiscal year 2017,' said Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the third-quarter stood at 24.4 million euros in the third quarter, compared to 22.5 million euros in the prior year. EBIT also rose year on year in the third quarter on the back of increased net sales volume and in spite of higher costs and negative currency influences.



Net sales were 621.0 million euros up from 592.9 million euros in the previous year.



Dräger's order intake increased 2.1 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2017 net of currency effects. Orders climbed in the Africa, Asia, and Australia and Europe regions, but were down in the Americas. Net sales, on the other hand, rose year on year by 7.0 percent net of currency effects in the third quarter. All regions contributed. The Africa, Asia, and Australia region recorded a sharp rise in net sales.



Dräger continues to expect to generate net sales growth (net of currency effects) for fiscal year 2017 in the previously forecast range of between 0.0 and 3.0 percent. Unchanged, Dräger forecasts that the EBIT margin will be between 5.0 and 7.0 percent.



