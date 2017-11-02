Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und

Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial

statements

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the

publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-02 / 09:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German: http://www.wcm.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.wcm.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/



2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Bleichstr. 64-66

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Internet: www.wcm.de



End of News DGAP News Service



624211 2017-11-02



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)