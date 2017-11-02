Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und
Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German: http://www.wcm.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.wcm.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.wcm.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624211 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)
