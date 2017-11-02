Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 09:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwisc
henberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp English:
https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwisc
henberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624431 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)
