2017-11-02 / 09:01

CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwisc

henberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp English:

https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwisc

henberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp



Language: English

Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany

Internet: www.cgm.com



