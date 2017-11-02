The renewable energy arm of the French utility and the Egyptian manufacturing company will build the PV facility at the Benban solar company.

EDF Energies Nouevelles, the renewable energy subsidiary of France-based energy giant EDF, and the Egyptian manufacturing company Elsewedy Electric will construct a 100 MW solar park in Benban, southern Egypt.

Financial close for the project was reached on Oct. 25, EDF said in a press release. The installation was selected in Round 2 of Egypt's FIT scheme and will sell power to ...

