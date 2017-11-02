

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased less than initially estimated in August, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus for August was revised up to EUR 458 million from EUR 440 million reported earlier.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 559 million.



The value of exports climbed 10.0 percent year-over-year in August, in line with the flash report published on October 9.



Imports surged 13.0 percent in August from a year ago, confirming the preliminary data.



