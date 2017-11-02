Unilever Chooses Cadalys Concierge' to Accelerate Business Success

Cadalys Concierge' enables Unilever to provide superior internal help desk support to its employees

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cadalys, Inc. (https://www.cadalys.com/) today announced that Unilever has selected Cadalys Concierge', empowering Unilever to connect with its employees in entirely new ways.

Unilever was searching for a better way to provide its employees with shared services support, including HR, IT, Finance and Strategic Sourcing.

Cadalys Concierge' is a powerful next-generation help center, built on the Salesforce Platform andintegrated with Salesforce Service Cloud that provides a personalized search to get the right information quickly to employees, customers and partners. Context-based actions help users find the information that they need on their own, improving employee productivity and decreasing the number of calls to the help desk. Unilever is embarking on its three-year strategic roadmap to deploy Cadalys Concierge', beginning with an initial deployment of around 60,000 employees - more than one third of its global workforce.

Comments on the News

"We are very pleased to welcome this innovative leader in the CPG space as a Cadalys Concierge' customer," said Marc Friedman, Cadalys CEO. "Unilever's demonstrated commitment to empowering its employees with faster access to better information, and its commitment to Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS which our application supports, will enable the company to improve productivity. We are looking forward to helping Unilever create aworld-class service organization."

"Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever, and companies that focus on customer success have the best chance of thriving in a connected world," said Tyler Prince, EVP, WW Alliances & Go-to-Market Innovation, Salesforce. "Unilever is leveraging Cadalys Concierge' and the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform to transform its business."

