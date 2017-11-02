The Macau Auto Show Will Assist China's Self-owned Brands in Gaining Global Recognition

MACAU, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2017 China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition ("2017 Macau Auto Show") will be held on November 3rd- 5that The Cotai Expo of The Venetian Macau. For seven consecutive years, The Macau Auto Show hasremained focused on precise market positioning under the theme of "Brands, Bridge, Opportunities".

Today, it has become a large-scale integrated platform fordisplaying and trading the world's luxury cars and famous vehicles. It also hasthe largest international exposition inHong Kong and Macau regions which attracts the most Chinese self-owned auto brands.

Adjoining Southeast Asia and enjoying close ties with Portuguese-speaking countries and the international market, The Macau Auto Show actively responds to the Belt and Road Initiatives and provides a high-quality platform for economic and trade exchanges and services which showcases the development achievements of China's auto industry, facilitating China's auto industry to go global and enhance the international influence of China's self-owned brands.

At the Exhibition Hall for China-Made Autos of 2017 Macau Auto Show, famous Chinese self-owned brand enterprises such as FAW Group, Dongfeng Group, ChangAn Group, GAG Group, SAIC, SINOTRUCK, JAC, Yutong Bus, Xiamen King Long, CRRC and Guangtong Auto will join together to showcase the strength and the qualityand displaythe charm of China's self-owned brands. The Macau Auto Show will hope to assist China's self-owned brandsingaining global recognition.



