Navamedic ASA: Navamedic ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2017

Navamedic ASA invites you to follow an online presentation of the third quarter 2017 figures. The presentation will be webcasted at www.navamedic.com - investor relations - presentations - webcast on Friday 10.11 2017 at 8 AM. Shortly after the presentation the webcast recording will be published at the same site.
For further information, please contact:
CFO Toril Ås
Email: toril.as@navamedic.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire
