

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.45 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit releases Italy's manufacturing PMI. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI figures are due from France, at 4.50 am ET. At 4.55 am ET, final factory PMI and unemployment reports are due from Germany. At 5.00 am ET, the Eurozone final manufacturing PMI is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen, it eased from early highs against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was valued at 1.1637 against the greenback, 132.78 against the yen, 1.1631 against the franc and 0.8778 against the pound as of 4:40 am ET.



