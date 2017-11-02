PRO DESIGN, a leading supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, announced today that AcconSys Beijing Ltd. will be its new distribution partner in China and Hong Kong for its successful proFPGA product family.

"With proFPGA we have a great product which is used all over the globe. We have already sold several proFPGA systems to customers on the Chinese market but in order to further expand our business in this interesting and growing market we need to have a strong local partner because we want to offer our customers excellent local contacts and support." said Philipp Ampletzer, Director Sales Business Development at PRO DESIGN. "We believe that with AcconSys, who is a veteran in the EDA market, we have found an ideal partner and we are very happy and excited about this partnership."

"proFPGA is famous in FPGA prototyping for many years. It provides us a strong complement product for IC designers. AcconSys focuses on providing EDA solution to China local IC companies, I believe that with proFPGA we can bring more competitive solution to this hot IC industry in nowadays China." said by Jun Wu, VP of AcconSys.

About AcconSys

AcconSys Beijing Ltd. is China's leading solution/service provider in Electronic/Electric Design Automation Information. We provide the world top level design methodology technology for China E/E engineers. Since 2002, AcconSys has served hundreds of customers, from telecom, semiconductor, education research to aviation, aerospace, shipping, military industry. AcconSys is headquartered in Beijing and its R&D center locates in Beijing's Haidian District. We also have subsidiaries in Shanghai and Chengdu, and an office in Shenzhen for better serving local customers.

For more information, please visit: http://www.acconsys.com

About PRO DESIGN

The privately held company was founded in 1982 and has around 95 employees, with various facilities in Germany, France and USA. PRO DESIGN has more than 35 years of experience in the EDA and E²MS markets. It has built extensive knowledge in the areas of FPGA board development, electronic engineering, FPGA design, high-performance PCB design, mechanical construction, production, assembly and testing.

About proFPGA

The proFPGA product family is a scalable high-performance (multi-)FPGA solution, which meets highest requirements in the areas of FPGA-based prototyping, pre-silicon software development and FPGA-based computing. The modular concept of the proFPGA system using different motherboards, single tile FPGA modules, FPGA interconnects, interface and memory daughter cards allows the user to basically create any type of hardware configuration which is still reconfigurable and can therefore be adjusted to multiple applications. The system is designed for highest speed maximum performance and it makes almost all I/Os of the FPGAs available to the user either for interfaces or for interconnections between FPGAs. In addition, proFPGA includes a high-performance low-latency communication system for remote access, design interaction monitoring and for advanced use modes.

For more information, please visit: http://www.proFPGA.com

