Customers across manufacturing, software and consumer goods industries launch new business buyer journeys with B2B commerce on the Salesforce Platform



SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-11-02 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCraze, an enterprise B2B commerce platform, has experienced significant momentum in B2B commerce, leveraging $20 million in funding and several major product releases to empower customers to blaze new trails. CloudCraze customers, Symantec, Univar, WABCO and others will speak to the transformative effect commerce has had for their businesses at Dreamforce 2017.



CloudCraze started 2017 off strong with a $20 million investment from Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This funding helped drive two major product releases that allow customers to get the most out of their CloudCraze and Salesforce investments. Recognition in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017, The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites For Midsize Organizations, Q3 2017, and The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2017 reinforces the value CloudCraze provides companies in the manufacturing, CPG and software industries.



"CloudCraze's trailblazing investments in digital innovation have helped our customers forge their B2B commerce paths and drive lasting change," said Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. "Whether they're embarking on B2B commerce for the first time, upgrading to cloud commerce, or launching a new business model, CloudCraze customers have the necessary tools to adapt and scale with the rapidly evolving B2B industry. We're excited to show Dreamforce 2017 attendees the transformative power of commerce on Salesforce."



CloudCraze's commerce innovation has enabled some of the world's iconic brands to maximize their growth potential through B2B commerce. This year's product releases have included enhanced subscription services, advanced merchandising, Salesforce Lightning components and robust APIs for platform flexibility. Built on the Salesforce Platform, CloudCraze gives customers unique access to a 360-degree view of the customer, fast speed to revenue and reduced costs.



At Dreamforce 2017, Symantec, Univar, WABCO and others will present their experience working with CloudCraze and the value its native Salesforce Platform has provided to drive innovation, enhance customer engagement, and increase revenue. Visit the CloudCraze Dreamforce page for details on session dates, times and speakers.



CloudCraze is a Gold sponsor at Dreamforce 2017, the most inspiring technology event of the year and the world's largest gathering of Trailblazers. CloudCraze is exhibiting at booth #317 and will have an industry kiosk in the Manufacturing Campground of the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo, showcasing its product innovation through demonstrations and customer use cases.



About CloudCraze CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce, built on the Salesforce Platform. It allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With the trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, GE, Hallmark, Kaplan, Kellogg's Land O'Lakes, L'Oreal, Symantec, Tyco.



CloudCraze is recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2017, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites for Midsize Organizations, Q3 2017. CloudCraze is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner.



