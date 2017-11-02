Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Chile

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE NOVEMBER 2, 2017 AT 11:00 AM

Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Chile

Outotec has been awarded orders for the delivery of process equipment for a copper concentrator expansion in Chile. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake is approximately EUR 14 million.

Outotec's scope of delivery includes two HIGmill high intensity grinding mills and thickeners for concentrate as well as for tailings treatment. In addition, Outotec will provide engineering, spare parts and installation supervision services for the delivered equipment. The deliveries will take place by the end of 2018.

"We are pleased to deliver our energy efficient and advanced process equipment to this project, one of the largest in Chile this year. This expansion is expected to increase the life of the mine by more than 50 years", notes Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.

