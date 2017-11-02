The Italian solar market has grown by 13% so far this year and by 6% in the third quarter. New additions for September reached 32.2 MW.

Italy saw the addition of 323 MW of new PV systems in the first nine months of 2017, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association Anie Rinnovabili, which relies on data provided by the country's grid operator Terna.

This result represents a 13% growth compared to the same period in 2016 and a 31% increase from the first nine months of 2015. In the third quarter of this year, new additions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...