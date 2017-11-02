Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of

quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-02 / 09:35

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/ English:

http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/



Language: English

Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

BAUER-Straße 1

86529 Schrobenhausen

Germany

Internet: www.bauer.de



