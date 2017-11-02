Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 09:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/ English:
http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624463 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 09:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/ English:
http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624463 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)