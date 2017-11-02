Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Formalizes Agreement in Cuba for Research and Export

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to report it has formalized an agreement with CIH S.A. (Havana International Centre). CIH S.A. is a trading company offering professional services in the fields of consultancy, scientific and technical services and technology transfer. This agreement provides Canadian Zeolite with technical consultancy related to zeolite and new innovative technologies to expand the Company's market opportunities in Cuba, South America, and Canada.

Canadian Zeolite has also achieved client status with the Commercial Department of MITSA S.A. in Cuba for the supply of Cuban zeolite. Cuban zeolite is among the best in the world with abundant reserves and plants for processing in Villa Clara, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba provinces. This will expand Canadian Zeolite's reach into many new markets not logistically viable from our Bromley Creek deposit in British Columbia.

Mr. Ray Paquette CEO states, "I am very pleased to have completed this agreement in Cuba. The process time was lengthy as there is extensive due diligence required to do business in Cuba. Canadian Zeolite's agreement with CIH.SA is significant as it provides the Company advanced research experience, product development and the ability to create advanced zeolite technologies. Canadian Zeolite has been evaluated and is now included in the MITSA S.A. Customers Portfolio, providing the Company with a qualified and significant zeolite resource for our growth and development Internationally."

Canadian Zeolite has established agreements and relationships with zeolite suppliers in the United States and now Cuba for supply and product development to grow the domestic and International zeolite markets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Canadian Zeolite Corp.