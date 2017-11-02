Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT')

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 1 November 2017 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,521.49p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,548.67p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 93,390,397 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733