02.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Wienerberger cut to HOLD, TP EUR 23 - Limited share price upside ahead of 3Q results We maintain the target price of EUR 23 but against the backdrop of the currently insufficient upside potential downgrade our recommendation to HOLD from BUY- We have made rather insignificant adaptations to our forecasts due to the incorporation of the recent bolt-on acquisitions of Preflex, Retz, Brenner and Brikston- We do not envisage the 3Q results to provide any particular impetus for the investment case but expect a largely...

