

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the French drug giant reported Thursday a decline in third quarter profit, while net sales were slightly higher amid negative currency movement. Looking ahead, Sanofi confirmed its full-year 2017 guidance for business earnings per share to be broadly stable at constant exchange rates.



Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Brandicourt, said, 'The strong launch of Dupixent in the U.S., the continued double-digit growth of our Multiple Sclerosis franchise and the performance of our pediatric vaccines were important drivers in the quarter. These positive dynamics, accompanied by robust growth in Emerging Markets and disciplined expense management, offset the decline of our Diabetes franchise.'



In the third quarter, net income attributable to equityholders was 1.567 billion euros, down 6.4 percent from 1.674 billion euros last year. IFRS earnings per share were 1.25 euros, down 3.8 percent from 1.30 euros a year ago.



Third-quarter business net income was 2.141 billion euros, compared to 2.30 billion euros a year ago. Business earnings per share decreased 4.5 percent to 1.71 euros.



Third-quarter business operating income decreased 1.2 percent to 2.911 billion euros.



In the third quarter of 2017, Sanofi generated net sales of 9.05 billion euros, an increase of 0.3 percent from 9.028 billion euros last year. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 4.4 percentage points.



Net sales grew 4.7 percent at constant exchange rates, benefited from the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim's CHC business and full consolidation of Sanofi's European vaccines operations.



At constant exchange rates and constant structure, net sales edged down 0.2 percent.



At constant exchange rates, Sanofi Genzyme sales grew 13.9 percent due to the strong U.S. launch of Dupixent and good growth in Multiple Sclerosis. Sanofi Pasteur sales were benefited by pediatric combinations and booster vaccines.



Emerging Markets sales increased 7.3 percent at CER and CS driven by strong contributions from China and Russia.



Diabetes and Cardiovascular sales, meanwhile, declined 14.8 percent at CER. Given increased visibility on sales performance, Sanofi refined its global Diabetes franchise outlook to a decline of 6 percent to 8 percent CAGR over 2015-2018 at CER.



In Paris, Sanofi shares were trading at 79.24 euros, down 1.60 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX