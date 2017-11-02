Navamedic ASA: Navamedic ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2017

Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the third quarter 2017 figures. The presentation takes place at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Friday 10 November.
The presentation will start at 08.00.
The presentation will be webcasted live on www.navamedic.com - investor relations -presentations-webcast at 08.00 CET.
Shortly after the presentation the webcast recording will be published on the same site.
For further information, please contact:
CFO Toril Ås
Email toril.as@navamedic.com
