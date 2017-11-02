Navamedic ASA: Navamedic ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2017

Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the third quarter 2017 figures. The presentation takes place at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Friday 10 November.

The presentation will start at 08.00.





The presentation will be webcasted live on www.navamedic.com - investor relations -presentations-webcast at 08.00 CET.

Shortly after the presentation the webcast recording will be published on the same site.





For further information, please contact:

CFO Toril Ås

Email toril.as@navamedic.com

