The First Modularized and Pre-installed Battery Energy Storage Power Plant in China has been Put Into Operation

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modularizedand Pre-installed BatteryEnergyStoragePowerPlant of Four Seas (Suzhou) Food Co., Ltd. made by Narada hasbeenputintooperation recently. This is the first modular pre-installed energy storage station in China.

This Modularizedand Pre-installed BatteryEnergyStoragePowerPlant is located inside the factory of Four Seas in Suzhou, and the scale of the project is 250KW/1MWH, which covers 45m2, and the expected life is 10 years.

Narada has been constantly exploring new models of energy storage power station construction, this modular pre-assemble energy storage station filled the gap at home and abroad. ThisPowerPlant consists of prefabricated foundation module and prefabricated standard container. Some advantages of thisPowerPlantare short construction period, controllable construction quality, saving the required areaand cost, high reliability, expandability, less service interface and being in harmony with environment.

The commissioning work have already been done in the factory. It can be operated while it is connected to the grid.

The 20-ft prefabricated standard container and prefabricated foundation module was, for the first time,carried out by the modularized and Pre-installedBatteryEnergyStoragePowerPlant. After completingthe design of the powerplant, the factory started simultaneousinstallation of prefabricated foundation module and construction of prefabricated standard container.The whole construction period, from the installation of pre-fabricated foundation to positioning and hoisting the container, isno more than a week.

The Modularized and Pre-installedBatteryEnergyStoragePowerPlant reduces the load of the main power network by discharging at peak periods andincreasing power utilization rate at non-peak period through charging the system.

ThisPowerPlant can improve power quality and be used as an emergency power back up to improve the reliability of power supply.

The operation of the Modularized and Pre-installedBatteryEnergyStoragePowerPlant indicates the advanced technology and the rapid development of Narada on the energy storage market.

Narada specializes in the high-end Industrial Batteryfield, with over over 20 years of experience. It is one of the largest companies listed on Energy Storage Industry in China.

Tel: +86-571-5662-3712

E-mail: intl@narada.biz

Web: www.naradapower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594786/Narada_Power.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594785/Narada_Power2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594784/Narada_Power3.jpg

