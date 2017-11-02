Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Alliance With digital excellence to competitive advantages and growth: Partnership between Patrimonium Private Equity and Staufen.Inova 2017-11-02 / 10:00 *Press Release* *With digital excellence to competitive advantages and growth: * *Partnership between Patrimonium Private Equity and Staufen.Inova * Zurich/Wollerau, 2 November 2017 - With the *PSI-Digital Readiness Check* for SMEs in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Patrimonium Private Equity and consulting firm Staufen.Inova offer an innovative analysis tool to assess the digital fitness of a company in the context of a private equity acquisition and to determine its value creation potential. More and more medium-sized companies are improving their processes thanks to the progressing digitisation and thus increasing their entrepreneurial potentials. The Digital Readiness Check is a structured, multi-level process that determines the current digital performance capability. This reveals the potential for operational excellence and growth, which can subsequently be tapped with increased digitization in production, sales or supply chain management. As such, companies receive a meaningful analysis that helps them to formulate strategic guidelines more precisely on their way to industry 4.0. Digital readiness is a key factor in ensuring the prosperity of a company in the 21st century. By means of digital transformation in combination with an active role in consolidation processes, companies (in the form of a buy-and-build strategy) can also become larger and more efficient faster and thus strengthen their market position in the long term. *For further information:* Patrimonium Asset Management AG Werner Schnorf Managing Partner Private Equity Tel +41 58 787 00 70 Email werner.schnorf@patrimonium.ch *About Patrimonium: Successful Swiss Asset Managment Group* Patrimonium Asset Management focuses on real estate investments, the financing of medium-sized companies with private debt and private equity as well as infrastructure investments. Over the past 15 years, the Private Equity team has advised funds on investments of more than CHF 300 million equity capital in more than 20 transactions. Patrimonium Private Equity focuses on sectors with good buy-and-build opportunities (sector consolidations) strengthened by promoting digitisation. Patrimonium manages a total of around CHF 3 billion with around 50 employees at three locations in Switzerland. For further information www.patrimonium.ch [1] *About Staufen.Inova: Lean Management and Supply Chain Management from a single source* Staufen.Inova AG is one of the leading international consultancies for Lean Management and Supply Chain Management. The credo "Success from Switzerland" is a daily practice to optimize the value-added and management processes at its customers and to align their innovation and development activities with agility. Through decades of experience in designing successful value-added chains, Staufen.Inova helps companies to achieve a significant competitive advantage. This applies both to internal processes and cross-company processes such as cooperation with customers, suppliers and logistics partners. Lean management also lays a solid foundation on the road to industry 4.0. In addition, our sister company Staufen.Digital Neonex provides additional expert knowledge for the transition to a digital company at any time. For internationally active companies the more than 300 employees of the Staufen Group offer local support on four continents in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, China, Brazil and Mexico. For further information www.staufen-inova.ch [2] End of Corporate News 624013 2017-11-02 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=039af72b31a8b7d651a3dc5dd78d1f29&application_id=624013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d0206951250600e84999bbb2355e2e2&application_id=624013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

