Meyer Burger today announced the initiation of a new cost efficiency program, which includes the end of all manufacturing activities at its Swiss headquarters. The company stated that manufacturing capacities in Thun are already significantly underutilized, and that the transformation is necessary to reduce costs.
The site in Thun, Switzerland currently produces Meyer Burger's diamond wire sawing platform, and other equipment used in wafer and module processes.