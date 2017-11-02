Equipment manufacturer Meyer Burger plans to end production at its headquarters site in Thun, Switzerland, as part of an updated cost efficiency program. All production activities in Thun will be discontinued by the end of 2018, though the site will continue to serve as Meyer Burger's headquarters.

Meyer Burger today announced the initiation of a new cost efficiency program, which includes the end of all manufacturing activities at its Swiss headquarters. The company stated that manufacturing capacities in Thun are already significantly underutilized, and that the transformation is necessary to reduce costs.

The site in Thun, Switzerland currently produces Meyer Burger's diamond wire sawing platform, and other equipment used in wafer and module processes. In a press statement, Meyer Burger ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...