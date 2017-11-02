sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,135 Euro		+0,147
+0,46 %
WKN: A1JRLK ISIN: US8969452015 Ticker-Symbol: T6A 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIPADVISOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIPADVISOR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,278
32,88
10:49
32,37
33,01
10:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKEAWAY.COM NV41,988+0,03 %
TRIPADVISOR INC32,135+0,46 %