AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-11-02 10:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS:TKWY), the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe, today announced a partnership with TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel site, integrating partners from Takeaway.com's network of over 31,000 restaurants into TripAdvisor's desktop site, mobile website and app experiences.



Beginning today, consumers browsing TripAdvisor restaurant listings are able to easily order food from Takeaway.com's restaurant partners across Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Portugal by simply clicking the "Order Online" button. Once clicked, consumers are brought to Takeaway.com's website to quickly and easily place an order for delivery.



"We are very happy that TripAdvisor has chosen Takeaway.com as their partner to offer their users the most convenient way of ordering food from the widest choice in restaurants and kitchen types in Continental Europe. We are looking forward to partnering with TripAdvisor and further expand our leading position in Europe," said Jörg Gerbig, COO Takeaway.com.



"With more than 4.4 million restaurant listings, TripAdvisor continues to evolve into the go-to dining resource for travellers and locals worldwide," said Evan Becker, TripAdvisor Head of Restaurant Commerce. "We're thrilled to partner with Takeaway.com to provide our users with access to thousands of new food delivery options from their network of restaurant partners."



All Takeaway.com brands* including Thuisbezorgd.nl, Lieferando.de, Pyszne.pl, Lieferservice.at, Lieferservice.ch, Takeaway.com, Pizza.fr, Pizza.pt , Pizza.lu, will be integrated into TripAdvisor.



Terms and length of the agreement will not be disclosed.



*with the exception of Vietnamm.com



For more information please visit our corporate website: https://corporate.takeaway.com



About Takeaway.com Takeaway.com is the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe and Vietnam. The company connects consumers and restaurants through its platform. With approximately 31,000 restaurants, Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. The group mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Takeaway.com provides restaurant delivery services in 23 European cities for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.



Founded in 2000, the group has rapidly grown to become the leading online food delivery marketplace of Continental Europe with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Portugal. In the twelve months ended 30 June 2017, Takeaway.com processed nearly 59 million orders from 10.2 million unique consumers.



With over 900 employees, the group processed orders worth €1,126 million and generated revenue of €139 million in the twelve months ended 30 June 2017. Takeaway.com is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS:TKWY).



About TripAdvisor TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 535 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 415 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.



The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.



*Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, May 2017 **Source: TripAdvisor log files, Q1 2017



Takeaway.com Jitse Groen, CEO Brent Wissink, CFO Jörg Gerbig, COO Media: Kristina Nilsson E: Kristina.Nilsson@takeaway.com T:+31 6 34085077 Investors: Joris Wilton E: Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com T: +31 6 14315479 TripAdvisor Tara Lieberman E: tlieberman@tripadvisor.com