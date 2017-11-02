

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were slightly lower on Thursday as investors awaited the Bank of England's interest-rate decision as well as the announcement on the nomination of the new Fed Chair.



The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points despite uncertain economic outlook. This will be the first rise in a decade as Brexit-fueled inflation looks set to rise further on a weaker pound.



The benchmark DAX was down 20 points or 0.15 percent at 13,444 in late opening deals after rallying as much as 1.8 percent in the previous session.



Fresenius Medical Care shed 0.8 percent. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook after posting muted growth in third-quarter net income.



Fraport, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, rallied 1.7 percent after reaffirming its FY17 outlook.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were narrowly mixed after unveiling their U.S. sales figures for October.



Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 6 percent as it raised 2017 sales guidance after reporting a slight increase in third-quarter revenue.



