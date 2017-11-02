

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the Bank of England's interest-rate decision as well as the announcement on the nomination of the new Fed Chair.



The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points despite uncertain economic outlook. This will be the first rise in a decade as Brexit-fueled inflation looks set to rise further on a weaker pound.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,510 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday.



Sanofi shares fell 1.7 percent after the drug giant reported a decline in third quarter profit, but confirmed its full-year 2017 guidance for business earnings per share to be broadly stable at constant exchange rates.



Vinci gained 0.9 percent after acquiring two major European companies specialized in electrical grids.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX