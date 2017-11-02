Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 10:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
English:
http://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624505 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 10:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
English:
http://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624505 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)