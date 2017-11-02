MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- SentinelOne, a pioneer in delivering autonomous AI-powered security for the endpoint, datacenter and cloud, today announced that it has been named an Approved Business Product in an independent test from AV-Comparatives.

To receive the certification, endpoint protection vendors must achieve a detection rate of 90 percent or higher with no false positives in an extensive Real-World Protection Test, which measures providers' ability to defend against constantly shifting "in-the-wild" malware attacks. Success in this high-standard test is a testament to the effectiveness of the next-generation approach SentinelOne uses for endpoint security. This approach is quickly displacing legacy antivirus (AV) solutions that can no longer keep up with modern threats and validates the value of using machine learning and dynamic behavioral analysis to combat the advanced strategies that hackers continue to refine.

"Being named an Approved Business Product validates SentinelOne's commitment to public testing," said Nick Warner, Chief Revenue Officer of SentinelOne. "It's our industry's duty to provide third-party validated benchmarks so customers can cut through the marketing hype and make better informed decisions."

Given the current security industry talent gap crisis, companies are looking to automated solutions to comprehensively protect their networks without requiring increased manpower. While traditional AV and endpoint protection services require manual updates in order to block new threats, machine learning and automated intelligence on the SentinelOne platform automatically detects malicious behavior from increasingly sophisticated attacks. By reducing the time security teams spend sifting alerts, organizations using the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform can spend more resources on projects that keep their business safeguarded and operating efficiently.

"It's important to remember that even with such accolades, customers should always feel empowered to test for themselves to see exactly how a unified EPP and EDR solution can save them precious time and dramatically improve their overall security posture," said Warner.

