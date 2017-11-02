Hammer and OnApp Partner to Make Private Cloud Affordable for all European Businesses

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OnApp Enterprise cloud applianceswill beavailable through Hammer's Europeanresellernetwork, delivering morecost-effectiveand easier-to-useITto SMBs and enterprises

Hammer, a leading distributor of value-add server, storage and networking products, has announced a partnership withOnAppto bring OnApp Enterprise cloud appliances to businesses across Europe. OnApp software powers public cloud services for more than 3,500 telcos, MSPs and hosting companies worldwide - and now a new version of OnApp, OnApp Enterprise, is bringing the same public cloud efficiency, scalability and ease of use to the enterprise datacentre. Under the new partnership, OnApp Enterprise cloud solutions will become available to Hammer resellers throughout Europe via its offices in France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, the UK and Nordic countries.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594962/OnApp_Logo.jpg )



OnApp Enterprise has everything a business needs to create a secure, self-service private cloud within the corporate datacentre. Delivered as a ready-to-run appliance using IntelData Center Blocks hardware, OnApp Enterprise includes a full virtualisation software stack, high performance software-defined storage, and a complete set of private cloud automation and management tools. With a fixed cost pricing model, and turnkey deployment in less than a day, OnApp brings public cloud agility to small businesses and enterprise IT departments, without the complexity or expense of other solutions.

"There is strong demand for private and hybrid cloud platforms in the EMEA market, but customers don't want to hire staff and spend months building a solution," said Tom Cox, General Manager, Whitebox Servers at Hammer. "Through our partnership with OnApp we're driving change in IT price, performance and ease of use for businesses across Europe - offering enterprises the simplest, most cost-effective way to bring the benefits of cloud to their own datacentres, through their local Hammer cloud specialist."

"Hammer has extensive experience in software-defined storage, virtualisation and cloud solutions, and a fantastic network of local specialists across Europe," said Alistair Wildman, CRO, OnApp. "Now any business can take advantage of more flexible, agile IT using OnApp Enterprise to create their own private clouds - with turnkey, fully-supported solutions available from their local Hammer partner."

For more information about OnApp Enterprise private cloud, visithttps://onapp.com/intel.

For more information about Hammer's OnApp Enterprise offering, please visithttp://www.hammer-europe.com/en/onapp.