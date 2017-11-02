EQS-Ad-hoc: Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.: Lowell to acquire carve-out business from Intrum 02-Nov-2017 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Lowell to acquire carve-out business from Intrum* Lowell, the operative unit of Garfunkelux Holdco 2 and 3 S.A., has today entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the carve-out business from Intrum in the Nordic region. The carve-out comprises Lindorff's entire business in Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Sweden as well as Intrum's entire business in Norway. The transaction is valued at EUR 730 million on an enterprise value basis and is subject to the approval of Lowell Group as purchaser by the European Commission, as well as customary competition and regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in H1 2018. The acquisition is expected to be funded through a combination of new debt issuance and equity. For more information visit: www.lowellgroup.com [1] Contact: Jon Trott, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: +44 333 556 5801 Ext: 30084 Email: investors@lowellgroup.co.uk 02-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. 488, route de Longwy L-1940 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg E-mail: mar@garfunkelux.com Internet: www.investors.garfunkelux.com ISIN: XS1263891910, XS1308300059, XS1263892561, XS1308301024 WKN: A1Z4L5 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxemburg End of Announcement EQS News Service 624331 02-Nov-2017 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c191fe7114fdecfb716d2c051f72578d&application_id=624331&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)