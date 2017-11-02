FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Commences Development of Core, Flagship Android Product

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of BETA work on their flagship, Android mobile app platform in conjunction with the recent launch of the commercial iOS product, now available for download at the Apple iTunes App Store.

Through the expertise of FanDom Sports' Head of Technology, the Company has assembled a specialized Android development team with primary execution experience pertaining to product strategy, user experience, interface design and robust code development. Expecting a BETA release by mid Q1-2018 for testing, the more dynamic Android version FanDom Sports App will feature an established app economy where user behavior is rewarded by the earning and winning of FanCoins. As part of the transparent scalable solution, the Company aims to employ a proven "Hyperledger" architecture in order to support the business model. As validation of this technological choice FanDom Sports was chosen as part of an exclusive selected group of companies to attend the 2017 IBM Blockchain Summit in Silicon Valley.

"As the hand-selected Android development team begins a design and build out strategy of what intends to be the Company's signature flagship product, their market insights, user research and following of current trends is critical to elevating FanDom Sports into a bigger, global conversation." says Henri Holm, President & CEO of FanDom Sports Media. "With the release of our commercial iOS version now completed and the phase of highly targeted marketing and user acquisition initiatives under way, the natural evolution of our strategic blueprint requires scalable architecture to support the future core product".

Android and iOS currently account for 100% of the worldwide smartphone operating system market. Currently, Android holds approximately 85% of the market share. As the Company is moving into development of a wider reaching Android platform, while concurrently fine-tuning and polishing the existing iOS product, this opportunity opens up previously unattainable key demographics for FanDom Sports Media Corp.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - Fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

FanDom Sports Media is an aggregator, curator and producer of user generated content, offered on a fan-focused social network, delivered through the FanDom Sports mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate.

The FanDom Sports App employs a proprietary 'argument engine', which is the first mobile sports-centric social media argument resolution platform. "FanDom Life" is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

