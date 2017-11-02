Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:AMPLI), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces having published its Document de référence for the year ended 30 June 2017 and updating its financial targets.

Publication of the 2016-17 Document de référence

Amplitude Surgical announces having published its Document de référence for the year ended 30 June 2017, including the annual financial report. It has been registered on 31 October 2017 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number R.17-070.

The Document de référence includes in particular:

the annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2017;

the report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors on the operation of the Board of Directors and on internal controls for the financial year ended 30 June 2017;

The report of the Board of Directors on compensation policy;

the report of the Statutory Auditors on the report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; and

the description of the share buyback program.

The Document de référence is available on the Internet site of Amplitude Surgical (www.amplitude-surgical.com) in the "Documentation" section. A print version of the Document de référence is also available at no cost at the registered office of Amplitude Surgical, 11, Cours Jacques Offenbach, 26000 Valence, France.

Updating of Amplitude Surgical's financial targets

Amplitude Surgical updated its financial targets on the horizon of the financial year 2020-21 (see Section 5.3 of the Document de référence for the year ended 30 June 2017).

Next financial press release: Q1 2017-18 sales, on Wednesday November 8, 2017, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly 370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005646/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Philippe Garcia, +33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

CFO

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Marc Willaume, +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13

amplitude@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau, +33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

amplitude@newcap.eu