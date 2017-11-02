Sofidel Refreshes the Regina Brand and Launches the First Ever Pan-European Communications Campaign

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ten years since its UK launch, Sofidel refreshes the Regina brand with a new positioning and tag line. The brand, well known for the Regina BLITZ paper towel and "Cleaning in a flash" which entered the hearts and homes of Brits and achieved pop icon status among consumer goods, is now embarking on a new phase of expansion and development in European markets including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and Poland.

Regina is making its international-level début with a single campaign, "Paper for People", a concept centered on emotion and the certainties that every individual needs in the place they feel most at ease: at home.

The first campaign on air is focusing on the kitchen towel product line, specifically Regina Wish with its 'handy-sized sheets', helping consumers to waste less by using the right quantity for each task: http://www.sofidel.com/en/brands-products/consumer-brands/regina.

The Regina update also involves a refresh of the historic logo and, starting from 2018, a new design for the packaging as well as a renewed emphasis on Sofidel's sustainability guarantee.

The sustainability guarantee is particularly important for Sofidel, a company that has long put sustainability at the center of its business strategies. This can be evidenced by their work done limiting climate-changing emissions (including taking part in the WWF Climate Savers programme), managing water resources responsibly and procuring pulp certified by independent third parties with forestry certification schemes.

Sofidel's progress on these fronts has been significant: by the end of 2016 Sofidel had reduced its direct CO 2 emissions by 19.1% (compared to 2009), could boast an average water use distinctly lower than that considered good practice for the sector (7.0l/kg vs. 15-25l/kg) and procures pulp solely with the following certifications: FSC/sup>, FSC Controlled Wood, SFI/sup>, PEFC'.

Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of the Sofidel Group comments on why now is the right time for this brand refresh and new campaign; "30 years after the launch into Europe, we've chosen to revisit the positioning of Regina, the brand that has played a leading role in enabling our growth to become the sixth global player and the second in Europe in the tissue sector. We've done so together with an extra step forward, lending it an unambiguous pan-European brand identity, since it's now a market leader with international recognition."