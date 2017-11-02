Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - On BNN Sat Nov 4 & Sun Nov 5, 2017 -BTV-Business Television identifies four innovative small cap companies for investors to consider: Full Episode (http://www.b-tv.com/btv-episode-321/)



Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) - including comments from Analyst, Ryan Walker, Echelon Wealth Partners on how this company plans to use new technologies to produce lithium faster, more efficiently and greener than others. See Feature

Cortex Business Solutions (TSXV: CBX) - with comments from Haywood Securities' Technology Analyst, Pardeep Sangha, BTV tells the turnaround story of this e-invoicing software company. See Feature (http://www.b-tv.com/cortex-business-solutions-btv-321-feature/)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) - BTV drops in on the largest underground gold producer in Colombia. In 2016, they produced 150,000 ounces of gold. See Feature (http://www.b-tv.com/gran-colombia-gold-btv-321-feature/)

Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSXV: JET) - Coming to Canada in 2018! BTV visits a new ultra-low-cost carrier backed by experienced executives set to bring affordable travel to Canadians. See Feature (http://www.b-tv.com/canada-jetlines-btv-ep-321-feature/)

Brent Todd, Sr. Investment Advisor at Canaccord, with insight on investing in small caps. Video (http://www.b-tv.com/brent-todd-analyst-ep-321/) Stefan Ioannou, Mining Analyst at Cormark Securities, with his take on the gold sector. Video (http://www.b-tv.com/stefan-ioannou-analyst-ep-321/) Pardeep Sangha, Technology Analyst from Haywood Securities, on investment trends in Canada. Video (http://www.b-tv.com/pardeep-sangha-analyst-ep-321/)



BTV, a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

