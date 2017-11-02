sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,817 Euro		+0,117
+16,71 %
WKN: A2DSW2 ISIN: CA6651162084 Ticker-Symbol: PBGP 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,781
0,814
11:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP
NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP0,817+16,71 %