Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced the results from the first 24 drill results from the Sterling Gold Mine, located within Northern Empire's 116 square kilometre Sterling Gold Property in Nye County Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director stated: "This round of drill results supports our resource model of the Sterling Deposit, as well as the location of the underground workings. Sterling was known to be a narrow, high grade deposit with excellent metallurgy. Of note, are the occasional broader zones of mineralization, such as 12.19 metres of 8.37 g/t gold, as well as previously unacknowledged lower grade mineralization being identified by Northern Empire's drilling; both of which may represent real opportunities within the Sterling deposit. Also, our early exploration of the area to the west and south of the Sterling deposit has yielded interesting results."

Hole# From (m) To (m) Length (m) g/t Au* STR17-001C 39.44 42.49 3.05 4.93 STR17-002C No significant assay STR17-003C 48.92 50.35 1.43 2.19 STR17-004C 12.47 16.40 3.93 5.62 STR17-005C 48.04 53.98 5.94 1.96 STR17-011 105.16 112.78 7.62 0.64 STR17-012 Hole Deviated into Mine Workings STR17-014 No significant assay STR17-015 38.10 42.67 4.57 6.54 STR17-016 53.34 65.53 12.19 8.37 STR17-017 111.25 114.30 3.05 1.00 STR17-018 1.52 4.57 3.05 1.29 STR17-019 39.62 48.77 9.14 0.82 STR17-020 45.72 53.34 7.62 3.41 STR17-021 27.43 33.53 6.10 1.31 STR17-022 47.24 56.39 9.14 1.83 STR17-023 36.58 39.62 3.05 1.40 STR17-024 38.10 47.244 9.14 0.65 STR17-025 36.58 51.82 15.24 0.93 STR17-026 Hole Deviated into Mine Workings STR17-027 13.72 16.76 3.05 0.43 STR17-028** 80.77 83.82 3.05 1.06 STR17-029** No significant assay STR17-031** 62.48 65.53 3.05 0.66

Hole numbers ending in "C" are core

True thickness estimated to be between 85% and 95% of reported

* Cyanide Soluble grade reported

** Denotes exploration holes outside of mineral resource

Holes that intersected workings deviated from their intended targets and into the workings as predicted from the existing model.

Sterling Property Highlights

High Grade Gold in Nevada.Total inferred resources on the Sterling Property were estimated at 709,000 oz Au with an average grade of 2.23 g/t Au.

Sterling Property Inferred Resource Summary Effective March 29, 2017 Deposit Cutoff (g/t Au) Tonnes g/t Au In Place Au Oz Sterling Pit Constrained* 1.0 1,958,000 3.67 231,000 Sterling Non-Pit Constrained* 1.7 350,000 3.38 38,000 Daisy Pit Constrained 1.0 2,556,000 2.12 174,000 Secret Pass Pit Constrained 1.0 3,534,000 1.65 188,000 SNA Pit Constrained 1.0 1,510,000 1.61 78,000 Total 9,908,000 2.23 709,000

* Resource calculated based on CN soluble assays.

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource. Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce and a US$2.10 per ton mining cost with gold recovery ranging from 80 - 88% depending upon rock type. Sterling non-pit constrained resources below the surface pit and targeted for underground mining are based on a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce and mining costs of $US45 per ton. Other modifying factors remain unchanged. Gold recovery estimated to range from 80 - 88% depending upon rock type. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Norwest Corporation in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

District Scale Exploration in the Walker Lane. 116 square kilometer land package features five past producing open pit and two underground gold mines with resources open for expansion.

Permitted to begin operations. The Bureau of Land Management has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI") and approved the next phase of mining at the Sterling Mine. This permit was issued on May 12, 2016, is transferable, and has an indefinite term.

Location.The Sterling Property is located approximately 185 kilometers NW of Las Vegas on the eastern flank of the Bare Mountains, in the Walker Lane Trend.

For further information on the Sterling Property please visit the Company's website, or refer to the technical report on the Sterling Property filed on June 18, 2017.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties. The portfolio is anchored by the Sterling Gold Property. The Sterling Property land package totals 116km2 and hosts existing infrastructure and an inferred 709,000 oz Au resource with a 1.0g/t cut off. Located near numerous past producers, most notably the Bullfrog Mine (2.3Moz Au produced). Northern Empire's Sterling land package has significant exploration upside with little to no modern exploration having been completed.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

