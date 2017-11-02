

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were slightly higher on Thursday and the pound was little changed as investors braced for the Bank of England's interest-rate decision as well as the announcement on the nomination of the new Fed Chair.



The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points despite uncertain economic outlook. This will be the first rise in a decade as Brexit-fueled inflation looks set to rise further on a weaker pound.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 7,494 in cautious trade after declining 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Wm Morrison rose half a percent after the company notched up its eighth consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth.



Randgold Resources plunged 5 percent after its third-quarter results came in below forecasts.



BT Group retreated 2.4 percent on reporting a decline in Q2 profit.



Gold miner Centamin lost nearly 2 percent despite the company affirming its FY production outlook.



Acacia Mining declined 2.2 percent after its chief executive and chief financial officers resigned in the midst of negotiations to end a dispute with the Tanzanian government.



RSA Insurance Group also fell over 2 percent after the company booked a provision of £50mln against U.S. and Caribbean cat events in the third quarter.



Playtech shares plummeted as much as 24 percent after the online casino games giant issued a profit warning, citing slowdown in certain parts of Asia and problems with the Sun Bingo contract.



