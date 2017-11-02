sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,58 Euro		-0,068
-1,02 %
WKN: A1W0TP ISIN: GB00B8HX8Z88 Ticker-Symbol: MO4 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC6,58-1,02 %