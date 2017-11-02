

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) released a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $245 million, or $0.24 per share. This was down from $272 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $3.63 billion. This was up from $3.54 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $245 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q3): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX