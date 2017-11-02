sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,41 Euro		-0,134
-0,37 %
WKN: 860408 ISIN: US0584981064 Ticker-Symbol: BL8 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BALL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,346
36,777
11:37
36,46
36,78
11:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALL CORPORATION
BALL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALL CORPORATION36,41-0,37 %