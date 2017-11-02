

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $188 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $171 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.91 billion. This was up from $2.75 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $188 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



