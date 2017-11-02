

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) were gaining around 3 percent in Swiss trading after the banking giant reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong wealth management results, despite decline in net sales.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects global economic growth to remain strong overall in the fourth quarter, which could be a significant tailwind for its activities in spite of continuing geopolitical uncertainty.



The company said it expects to see a continued strong performance in wealth management businesses, albeit with seasonally lower NNA inflows.



Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'While the outlook for global economic growth has continued to improve, uncertain geopolitical developments, central bank policies and the magnitude and timing of reforms in the US, as well as historically low levels of volatility, have impacted client activity levels, which remained muted. In addition, activity levels in the third quarter of 2016 were unusually strong due to the combination of the effects of Brexit and the US elections.'



In its third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders surged to 244 million Swiss francs from last year's 41 million francs, and earnings per share jumped to 0.09 francs from 0.02 francs.



Reported pre-tax income rose 80 percent from last year to 400 million francs, and adjusted pre-tax income surged 90 percent to 620 million francs.



The company said its wealth management connected activities had a very strong quarter.



International Wealth Management continued to consistently execute its strategy and achieved a 59 percent increase in adjusted pre-tax income. Asset Management more than doubled its profit. Asia Pacific delivered 30 percent higher profit.



Total operating expenses declined 11 percent compared to last year, reflecting lower general and administrative expenses and restructuring expenses.



Net revenues for the third quarter, however, slid 8 percent to 4.972 billion francs from 5.40 billion francs last year. Adjusted net revenues were down 2 percent to 5 billion francs driven by $95 million decrease in SRU adjusted net revenues.



The decrease in revenues primarily reflected lower net revenues in Swiss Universal Bank and Global Markets and increased negative net revenues in the Strategic Resolution Unit.



Core adjusted net revenues from operating businesses went up 0.2 percent, the company noted.



In the quarter, provision for credit losses dropped 42 percent from last year to 32 million francs.



In Zurich, Credit Suisse shares were trading at 16.16 francs, up 3.32 percent.



