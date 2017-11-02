Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 02-Nov-2017 / 11:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2017 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DELIVERS STRONG TOPLINE GROWTH OF 4% Moscow, Russia - November 2, 2017 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2017 and nine months of 2017 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2017 of 4% year-on-year; - Revenue growth across all business segments: b2c, b2b/g and b2o; - The digital segment's[2] contribution to total revenue accounted for 47%; - Consistently high growth rates in FTTx optic broadband clients (+10%) and in IPTV subscribers (+16%), ARPU keeps growing in our core broadband and IPTV segments; - Rostelecom accounted for more than 70%[3] of net additions in the IPTV market, and for around 50%[4] of broadband net additions; - Free cash flow increased by 21% to RUB 7.1 billion; - The Smart City project steady growth is contributing significantly to the top line. THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue increased by 4% to RUB 75.6 billion compared to the third quarter of 2016; - OIBDA[5] of RUB 25.0 billion remained almost flat; - OIBDA margin of 33.1% compared to 34.4% in the third quarter of 2016; - Net profit of RUB 3.9 billion compared to RUB 4.1 billion in the third quarter of 2016; - CAPEX[6] decreased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 12.1 billion (16.0% of revenue) from RUB 13.0 billion (17.9% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2016; - Free Cash Flow[7] (FCF) improved by 21% to RUB 7.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2016; - Net debt[8] increased by 8% since the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 191.2 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.0x. Key figures for 3Q 2017, RUB mln RUB million 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 75,614 72,781 4% OIBDA 24,995 25,038 (0%) OIBDA margin % 33,1% 34,4% Operating Income 9,176 11,815 (22%) Operating margin % 12,1% 16,2% Net Income 3,905 4,060 (4%) % of revenue 5,2% 5,6% Capital Expenditure 12,125 13,029 (7%) % of revenue 16,0% 17,9% Net debt 191,152 190,071 0,6% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2,0 1,9 FCF 7,055 5,851 21% NINE MONTHS OF 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 2% to RUB 221.2 billion compared to the nine months of 2016; ? OIBDA[9] decreased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 71.2 billion compared to the nine months of 2016; ? OIBDA margin of 32.2% compared to 33.4% in the nine months of 2016; ? Net profit increased by 14% to RUB 9.9 billion compared to the nine months of 2016; ? CAPEX[10] decreased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 42.3 billion (19.1% of revenue) from RUB 46.8 billion (21.6% of revenue) in the nine months of 2016; ? Free Cash Flow[11] (FCF) improved by RUB 5 billion and reached RUB 3.1 billion compared to RUB -2.3 billion the corresponding period of last year. Key figures for the nine months of 2017, RUB mln RUB million 9M 2017 9M 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 221,216 217,039 2% OIBDA 71,163 72,400 (2%) OIBDA margin % 32,2% 33,4% Operating Income 28,573 28,588 (0%) Operating margin % 12,9% 13,2% Net Income 9,881 8,663 14% % of revenue 4,5% 4,0% Capital Expenditure 42,290 46,797 (10%) % of revenue 19,1% 21,6% Net debt 191,152 190,071 0,6% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2,0 1,9 FCF 3,102 (2,320) - Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: We are delighted to demonstrate robust topline growth the second consecutive quarter. The main driver for the 4% increase in revenues was the continuous increase in the subscriber base in our core broadband and IPTV markets, growing ARPU for these services and the rapid progress of our cloud services. The double-digit revenue growth of our large on-going regional Smart City projects has also played a significant role to replace traditional voice services and to grow our digital segment in general. As far as the operating income before depreciation and amortization is concerned, we have reached stable results in the reporting quarter year-on-year. The growing capabilities of our new business segments have had a major influence on our results. Underpinning this is a solid digital transformation strategy, which has been designed to clearly address the current challenges and priorities of both the telecom industry and the Russian economy in general. We are at the forefront of the shift to a digital economy which is opening up tremendous new opportunities during this fourth industrial revolution. We have entered a new economic environment, where success is underpinned by operational excellence and optimum use of resources and capacities. Rostelecom is securing a solid niche by helping its clients thrive in such an environment by providing a robust infrastructure base and service platforms for both the state and the private sector, which is providing improvements in life quality and conditions. We are already moving in this direction and are putting a lot of our efforts to achieve this. In order to support technological start-ups, Rostelecom has launched a joint acceleration programme with the Internet Initiatives Development Fund (IIDF) and Skolkovo Foundation. The programme targets computer equipment and software development projects to develop virtual telecommunications networks and Data Processing Centers, as well as exciting ventures in IoT and IIoT, cybersecurity, video analytics, computer vision technologies, connected cars, drones. The most important event in this business stream was the launch of a so-called "virtual digital sandbox" by Rostelecom - a platform for testing technological solutions within a real infrastructure. The biometric identification space has developed rapidly around the globe, and Russia is no exception. We are working on the development of a "National Biometric Platform" which will enable users to be identified simultaneously by their faces and voices, and we plan to introduce this service to the market by the end of 2018. Projects like this have enabled Rostelecom to make a quantum leap in the international scene as a technological leader which will underpin our sustainable growth. Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "The impressive results in revenue in the third quarter of 2017 prove that we are delivering on our digital transformation plan to become a leading digital services provider. This strategy along with Russia's stable economic environment and positive prospects for business growth, stemming from growing digitalization trends across private and public segments enable us to confidently improve our future revenue forecast and maintain our outlook for the year in terms of OIBDA and CAPEX. We therefore expect to deliver revenue growth of up to 1.5%, and an increase in OIBDA within 1%. We also expect a CAPEX to Revenue ratio of approximately 18.5% excluding the implementation of the Bridging the Digital Divide project." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 1) The number of broadband subscribers grew by 3% to 12.7 million in 3Q 2017 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The B2C subscriber base grew by 4% to 11.9 million, whilst the number of subscribers connected by fibre optic increased by 10% year-on-year to 7.6 million (64% of the subscriber base). 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 5% year-on-year to 9.7 million households; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 16% year-on-year to 4.7 million. 3) The number of MVNO subscribers reached 0.7 mln. 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 7% year-on-year to 19.5 million. Number of 3Q 3Q 2016 % change, 2Q 2017 % change, subscribers 2017 y-o-y y-o-y (million): Broadband 12,7 12,3 3% 12,6 1% Residential 11,9 11,5 4% 11,8 1% Corporate clients 0,8 0,7 1% 0,8 (1%) Pay TV 9,7 9,2 5% 9,5 1% Incl. IPTV 4,7 4,0 16% 4,6 3% MVNO subscribers 0,7 - - 0,5 45% Local telephony 19,5 21,0 (7%) 19,9 (2%) services KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 3Q 2017 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to expand and improve its offering: - Rostelecom launched a new "Video surveillance" service which allows monitor households remotely from anywhere in the world; ? Rostelecom introduced a new comprehensive package "Plus Account" for small and medium-sized business, which enables clients to enjoy traditional and

