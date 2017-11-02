DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 02-Nov-2017 / 11:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2017 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DELIVERS STRONG TOPLINE GROWTH OF 4% Moscow, Russia - November 2, 2017 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2017 and nine months of 2017 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2017 of 4% year-on-year; - Revenue growth across all business segments: b2c, b2b/g and b2o; - The digital segment's[2] contribution to total revenue accounted for 47%; - Consistently high growth rates in FTTx optic broadband clients (+10%) and in IPTV subscribers (+16%), ARPU keeps growing in our core broadband and IPTV segments; - Rostelecom accounted for more than 70%[3] of net additions in the IPTV market, and for around 50%[4] of broadband net additions; - Free cash flow increased by 21% to RUB 7.1 billion; - The Smart City project steady growth is contributing significantly to the top line. THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue increased by 4% to RUB 75.6 billion compared to the third quarter of 2016; - OIBDA[5] of RUB 25.0 billion remained almost flat; - OIBDA margin of 33.1% compared to 34.4% in the third quarter of 2016; - Net profit of RUB 3.9 billion compared to RUB 4.1 billion in the third quarter of 2016; - CAPEX[6] decreased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 12.1 billion (16.0% of revenue) from RUB 13.0 billion (17.9% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2016; - Free Cash Flow[7] (FCF) improved by 21% to RUB 7.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2016; - Net debt[8] increased by 8% since the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 191.2 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.0x. Key figures for 3Q 2017, RUB mln RUB million 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 75,614 72,781 4% OIBDA 24,995 25,038 (0%) OIBDA margin % 33,1% 34,4% Operating Income 9,176 11,815 (22%) Operating margin % 12,1% 16,2% Net Income 3,905 4,060 (4%) % of revenue 5,2% 5,6% Capital Expenditure 12,125 13,029 (7%) % of revenue 16,0% 17,9% Net debt 191,152 190,071 0,6% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2,0 1,9 FCF 7,055 5,851 21% NINE MONTHS OF 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 2% to RUB 221.2 billion compared to the nine months of 2016; ? OIBDA[9] decreased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 71.2 billion compared to the nine months of 2016; ? OIBDA margin of 32.2% compared to 33.4% in the nine months of 2016; ? Net profit increased by 14% to RUB 9.9 billion compared to the nine months of 2016; ? CAPEX[10] decreased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 42.3 billion (19.1% of revenue) from RUB 46.8 billion (21.6% of revenue) in the nine months of 2016; ? Free Cash Flow[11] (FCF) improved by RUB 5 billion and reached RUB 3.1 billion compared to RUB -2.3 billion the corresponding period of last year. Key figures for the nine months of 2017, RUB mln RUB million 9M 2017 9M 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 221,216 217,039 2% OIBDA 71,163 72,400 (2%) OIBDA margin % 32,2% 33,4% Operating Income 28,573 28,588 (0%) Operating margin % 12,9% 13,2% Net Income 9,881 8,663 14% % of revenue 4,5% 4,0% Capital Expenditure 42,290 46,797 (10%) % of revenue 19,1% 21,6% Net debt 191,152 190,071 0,6% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2,0 1,9 FCF 3,102 (2,320) - Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: We are delighted to demonstrate robust topline growth the second consecutive quarter. The main driver for the 4% increase in revenues was the continuous increase in the subscriber base in our core broadband and IPTV markets, growing ARPU for these services and the rapid progress of our cloud services. The double-digit revenue growth of our large on-going regional Smart City projects has also played a significant role to replace traditional voice services and to grow our digital segment in general. As far as the operating income before depreciation and amortization is concerned, we have reached stable results in the reporting quarter year-on-year. The growing capabilities of our new business segments have had a major influence on our results. Underpinning this is a solid digital transformation strategy, which has been designed to clearly address the current challenges and priorities of both the telecom industry and the Russian economy in general. We are at the forefront of the shift to a digital economy which is opening up tremendous new opportunities during this fourth industrial revolution. We have entered a new economic environment, where success is underpinned by operational excellence and optimum use of resources and capacities. Rostelecom is securing a solid niche by helping its clients thrive in such an environment by providing a robust infrastructure base and service platforms for both the state and the private sector, which is providing improvements in life quality and conditions. We are already moving in this direction and are putting a lot of our efforts to achieve this. In order to support technological start-ups, Rostelecom has launched a joint acceleration programme with the Internet Initiatives Development Fund (IIDF) and Skolkovo Foundation. The programme targets computer equipment and software development projects to develop virtual telecommunications networks and Data Processing Centers, as well as exciting ventures in IoT and IIoT, cybersecurity, video analytics, computer vision technologies, connected cars, drones. The most important event in this business stream was the launch of a so-called "virtual digital sandbox" by Rostelecom - a platform for testing technological solutions within a real infrastructure. The biometric identification space has developed rapidly around the globe, and Russia is no exception. We are working on the development of a "National Biometric Platform" which will enable users to be identified simultaneously by their faces and voices, and we plan to introduce this service to the market by the end of 2018. Projects like this have enabled Rostelecom to make a quantum leap in the international scene as a technological leader which will underpin our sustainable growth. Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "The impressive results in revenue in the third quarter of 2017 prove that we are delivering on our digital transformation plan to become a leading digital services provider. This strategy along with Russia's stable economic environment and positive prospects for business growth, stemming from growing digitalization trends across private and public segments enable us to confidently improve our future revenue forecast and maintain our outlook for the year in terms of OIBDA and CAPEX. We therefore expect to deliver revenue growth of up to 1.5%, and an increase in OIBDA within 1%. We also expect a CAPEX to Revenue ratio of approximately 18.5% excluding the implementation of the Bridging the Digital Divide project." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 1) The number of broadband subscribers grew by 3% to 12.7 million in 3Q 2017 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The B2C subscriber base grew by 4% to 11.9 million, whilst the number of subscribers connected by fibre optic increased by 10% year-on-year to 7.6 million (64% of the subscriber base). 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 5% year-on-year to 9.7 million households; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 16% year-on-year to 4.7 million. 3) The number of MVNO subscribers reached 0.7 mln. 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 7% year-on-year to 19.5 million. Number of 3Q 3Q 2016 % change, 2Q 2017 % change, subscribers 2017 y-o-y y-o-y (million): Broadband 12,7 12,3 3% 12,6 1% Residential 11,9 11,5 4% 11,8 1% Corporate clients 0,8 0,7 1% 0,8 (1%) Pay TV 9,7 9,2 5% 9,5 1% Incl. IPTV 4,7 4,0 16% 4,6 3% MVNO subscribers 0,7 - - 0,5 45% Local telephony 19,5 21,0 (7%) 19,9 (2%) services KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 3Q 2017 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to expand and improve its offering: - Rostelecom launched a new "Video surveillance" service which allows monitor households remotely from anywhere in the world; ? Rostelecom introduced a new comprehensive package "Plus Account" for small and medium-sized business, which enables clients to enjoy traditional and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS -2-

digital services within a single plan and account; - The subscribers of the "Gaming" tariff plan can now enjoy a new exclusive frigate "Admiral Makarov" in the popular naval game "World of Warships"; the technical performance of the T-44-100 (P) tank has also been improved; - New tariffs for "Interactive TV for businesses" and "TV for hotels" with PMS[12] integration, as well as additional "Sport" packages were introduced; - Rostelecom improved the functionality of its services and enhanced its product offering for corporate and state clients within a range of services including "Hosted PBX", "Web conferencing", "managed communication services", "Virtual Data Processing Centre", and "information security"; - Rostelecom continues to enhance the fixed telephony proposition: ? thanks to its tariff options Rostelecom managed to connect approximately 260,000 subscribers to "Unlimited Russia" and "Unlimited Kazakhstan"; ? Rostelecom started to offer a branded landline home phone with unlimited tariff plans; users who enjoy other tariff plans can also purchase the facility, including with a 12 months instalment plan; - Special offers within the MVNO project were launched, including "mobile phones by interest-free instalments", "video traffic in sets", and a brand-new "For all" tariff option was designed and introduced for families. This helped the MVNO subscriber base grow to 0.7 mln users. ? Rostelecom keeps expanding the digital segment: ? Sales of Rostelecom's antivirus service to our residential clients grew by more than 2.5 times in the reporting period; - Rostelecom has entered into a Service Agreement with the Russian Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications to provide state and municipal healthcare organizations with High Speed Internet Access (HSIA) in 2017. The contract value is RUB 1.93 billion; - Rostelecom successfully delivered the video surveillance of elections at polling stations and local electoral committees on the Single day of voting on 10th of September of 2017; - Rostelecom successfully delivered the video surveillance of the Unified State Exam in 2017, which contributed RUB 1 billion of revenue; - Rostelecom signed a Memorandum for the establishment of the National consortium of projects for digital technologies development and integration in urban infrastructure. This is being implemented within Russia's strategy to create 50 Smart Cities across the country which will be put in place in future; - Rostelecom, The Internet Initiatives Development Fund (IIDF) and Skolkovo have started to select IT start-ups to participate in a joint acceleration programme. The companies will support computer equipment and software development companies to start-ups ventures in IoT and IIoT, cybersecurity, video analytics, computer vision technologies, connected cars, drones and smart cars; - Rostelecom and Publishing House Prosveshcheniye created a JV to combine capabilities to create and promote a digital educational platform; - Rostelecom and Digital Security have signed agreements to jointly monitor information security and the exchange of data, technologies and competences in this space; - Rostelecom, Skolkovo and Nokia have signed a cooperation agreement to create a pilot site for a new generation 5G network in Skolkovo; - The roadmap for the National Biometric Platform development programme was approved; ? B2b services are now available via Rostelecom's retail network and air tickets are available for purchase; ? Enhancing further synergy with Tele2, negotiations with international operators led to higher termination rate to access Tele2 numbering capacity; ? To further monetize the telecom transmission infrastructure within the TEA Network (Transit Europe Asia), Rostelecom signed an agreement with China Unicom, alongside a number of traffic transmission contracts with other international telecom operators; ? During the third quarter, the Company accounted for more than 70%,[13] of net additions in the IPTV market and around 50%[14] in the broadband market; ? Rostelecom signed several large contracts, including agreements with Roseestr (The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography), Judicial Department at the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Sberbank, Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank), Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation and others; ? Rostelecom has tested the First Multivendor Transport SDN. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 % change, 9M 2017 9M % change 2016 y-o-y Broadband 17, 571 16, 497 7% 52, 709 49, 6% 501 TV services 6, 828 5, 972 14% 20, 279 17, 17% 312 Fixed 19, 132 21, 310 (10%) 59, 295 66, (11%) telephony 380 Wholesale 19, 649 19, 143 3% 57, 321 57, 0% services 098 Rent of 2, 302 2, 566 (10%) 7, 071 8, (12%) channels 056 Interconnect 8, 418 8, 122 4% 24, 120 24, (1%) and traffic 247 transit services VPN 5, 785 5, 290 9% 16, 565 15, 7% 492 Rent and 3, 144 3, 166 (1%) 9, 565 9, 3% maintenance of 303 telecommunicat ions infrastructure VAS and cloud 5,558 4,497 24% 14,157 11,84 20% services 6 Other 4,299 3,324 29% 11,437 9,533 20% telecommunicat ions services Other 2, 577 2, 038 26% 6, 019 5, 12% non-telecommun 370 ications services Total 75, 614 72, 782 4% 221, 216 217, 2% 039 Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 % change, 9M 2017 9M 2016 % change y-o-y Residential 33, 387 32, 749 2% 101, 111 99, 444 2% customers Corporate 26, 971 25, 235 7% 76, 219 73, 564 4% customers / Government customers Operators 13, 947 13, 532 3% 40, 280 40, 647 (1%) Other 1, 310 1, 265 4% 3, 606 3, 384 7% Total 75, 614 72, 782 4% 221, 216 217, 039 2% In the third quarter of 2017, revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to RUB 75.6 billion as a result of the following factors: ? a 7% increase in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 14% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the "Interactive TV" segment subscriber base and higher ARPU; ? a 24% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services related to the "Smart City" projects and cloud services promotion; ? a 29% increase in revenue from other telecommunications services, with further revenue growth contribution from the sales of equipment and software within the services agreement with video surveillance projects, "Smart City" projects and others, as well as the MVNO project; In the nine months of 2017, revenue increased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 221.2 billion as a result of the following factors: ? a 6% increase in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 17% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the "Interactive TV" segment subscriber base, an increase in the consumption of VoD services and higher ARPU; ? a 20% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services related to the 'Smart City' projects and cloud services promotion; ? a 20% increase in revenue from other telecommunications services, with further revenue growth contribution from the sales of equipment and software within the services agreement with video surveillance projects, "Smart City" projects and others, as well as the MVNO project. Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 3Q 3Q 2016 % 9M 9M 2017 % 2017 change, 2017 change, y-o-y y-o-y Personnel costs (22, (21, 3% (68, (68, (0%) 504) 750) 453) 474) Depreciation, (13, (12, 10% (41, (42, (3%) Amortization and 983) 766) 184) 247) impairment losses Interconnection (13, (12, 12% (37, (36, 4% charges 671) 241) 993) 704) Materials, (5, (5, 998) (3%) (17, (17, 2% repairs and 795) 660) 304) maintenance, utilities Gain on the 685 402 70% 1, 481 1, 363 9% disposal of PPE and intangible assets Reserves for bad (1, (935) 20% (2, (2, (2%) debt expenses 121) 618) 675) Other operating 3, 223 2, 741 18% 9, 588 10, 266 (7%) income Other operating (13, (10, 27% (35, (32, 10% expenses 271) 419) 804) 676) Total operating (66, (60, 9% (192, (188, 2% expenses 438) 966) 643) 451) In the third quarter of 2017, operating expenses increased by 9% compared to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)

the corresponding period of 2016 and amounted to RUB 66.4 billion due to the following factors: ? a 27% increase (by RUB 2.9 bln) in other operating expenses, mainly due to higher expenses within the State Automated System (SAS) "Justice", "Safe City" projects; ? a 12% increase (by RUB 1.4 bln) in interconnection charges, due to a higher expenditure on the content due to larger pay-TV subscriber bas? as well as the growth in corresponding revenues; ? a 10% increase (by RUB 1.2 bln) in depreciation charges, mainly due to commissioning of new objects in the end of 2016; ? a 4% increase (by RUB 0.8 bln) in personnel costs, mainly due to two reasons: allowances within long-term incentive programme for the period of 1-3Q 2017 of RUB 1.4 bln as well as a personnel cost decrease (ex. long-term incentive programme) of RUB 0.6 bln; In the nine months of 2017, the operating expenses increased by 2% compared to the corresponding period of 2016 and amounted to RUB 192.6 billion due to the following factors: ? a 10% increase (by RUB 3.1 bln) in other operating expenses, mainly due to higher expenses within the State Automated System (SAS) "Justice", "Smart City" projects; ? a 4% increase (by RUB 1.3 bln) in interconnection charges, due to a higher expenditure on the content due to larger pay-TV subscriber base; ? a 3% decrease (by RUB 1.0 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, due to rescheduling of the useful life of the fixed assets; ? a 7% decrease (by RUB 0.7 bln) in other operating income, mainly due to the higher subscriber base in the first quarter of 2016 and the cancellation of certain obligations[15]; Operating profit decreased by 22% year-on-year to RUB 9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016. On a nine-month basis, operating profit changed very moderately year-on-year to RUB 28.6 billion in the nine months of 2017. OIBDA for the third quarter of 2017 changed moderately to RUB 25.0 billion. OIBDA for the nine months of 2017 decreased by 2% to RUB 71.2 billion. The third quarter OIBDA margin was 33.1% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 34.4% in the corresponding period of 2016. The OIBDA margin was 32.2% in the nine months of 2017 compared to 33.4% in the corresponding period of 2016. Net Income Analysis In the third quarter of 2017, profit before tax reached RUB 5.1 billion compared to RUB 6.0 billion in the corresponding period in 2016. In the nine months of 2017, profit before tax increased by 14% to RUB 13.5 billion. The dynamics in profit before tax in the third quarter of 2017 was mainly driven by the following factors: ? lower operating income related to non-monetary items (Option Programme allowance and depreciation and amortization); ? positive result from other investing and financial gains due to better results from revaluation of financial instruments; ? a decrease in losses from associates, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia; Profit before tax in the nine months of 2017 was mainly influenced by the following factors: ? higher revenue from other investments and financial gains due to better results from the revaluation of financial instruments; ? a decrease in losses from associates, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia; Income tax in the third quarter of 2017 decreased by 38% to RUB 1.2 billion. Income tax in the nine months of 2017 increased by 13% to RUB 3.8 billion. The income tax dynamics reflect the changes in profit before income tax. The effective income tax rate was 24% in the third quarter of 2017, and 28% in the nine months of 2017 compared to the rate of 20% set by the Tax Code. The higher income tax rate in the third quarter of 2017 was driven by the non-deductible expenses for taxation purposes. Net profit decreased by 4% in the third quarter of 2017 and totalled to RUB 3.9 billion, and by 14% to RUB 9.9 billion in the nine months of 2017. Financial review Consolidated net operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2017 decreased by 1%, to RUB 18.0 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2016, and increased by 1% to RUB 42.8 billion in the nine months of 2017. This decrease in consolidated net operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2017 was partly caused by higher profit tax payments and lower profit tax refunds. Higher profit tax refunds in the nine months of 2017, lower profit tax payments as well as decrease in interest rate payments, had a positive effect on the Company's consolidated net operating cash flow in the nine months of 2017. Consolidated cash outflow for investments in non-current assets decreased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 12.1 billion in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding the "Bridging the Digital Divide" project, cash outflow decreased by 11% year-on-year to RUB 11.0 billion (14.6% of revenue). Consolidated cash outflow for investments in non-current assets in the nine months of 2017 decreased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 42.3 billion. Excluding the "Bridging the Digital Divide" project, cash outflow for investments in non-current assets decreased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 39.9 billion (18.0% of revenue). These trends were driven by the uneven distribution of capital expenditure across the calendar year in accordance with the terms of signed contracts. Consolidated free cash flow improved by 21% in the third quarter of 2017 and totalled RUB 7.1 billion. Consolidated free cash flow improved in the nine months of 2017 and totalled RUB 3.1 billion compared to RUB (2.3) billion in the corresponding period of 2016. The free cash flow dynamics were driven by a lower consolidated cash outflow for investments in non-current assets. As at September 30, 2017, the Group's total debt increased by 8% compared to the beginning of the year, and amounted to RUB 201.4 billion. Over 99% of the Group's total debt was rouble-denominated as at September 30, 2017. As at September 30, 2017, the Group's consolidated net debt amounted to RUB 191.2 billion. A net debt /OIBDA ratio stood at 2.0x for the past twelve months ended in third quarter of 2017. OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 6.00 PM (Moscow), 5.00 PM (CET), 3.00 PM (UK) and 11.00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia: +7 495 213 1767 UK/ International: +44 (0)330 336 9105 USA: + 1 719 325 2202 Confirmation Code (ENG): 8843752 Confirmation Code (RUS): 7556406 A webcast of the conference call in English (simultaneous translation from Russian) will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5503 [1]. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website http://www.rostelecom.ru/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2017/3 / [2] in due course. * * * APPENDICES 1) Reconciliation of OIBDA 2) Statement of Comprehensive Income for the nine months of 2017 3) Statement of Cash Flows for the nine months of 2017 4) Statement of Financial Position for the nine months of 2017 APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as non-cash expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. Non-cash expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costs line starting from Q2, 2014, are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA. RUB million 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 % 9M 2017 9M 2016 % change, change, y-o-y y-o-y Operating 9, 176 11, 815 (22%) 28, 573 28, 588 (0%) income Plus 13, 983 12, 766 10% 41, 184 42, 247 (3%) amortisation Plus non-cash 1, 836 457 302% 1, 406 1, 565 (10%) expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme OIBDA 24, 995 25, 038 (0%) 71, 163 72, 400 (2%) OIBDA margin, 33,1% 34,4% 32,2% 33,4% % APPENDIX 2: Statement of Comprehensive Income for 9M 2017 (to be upd) Nine-month period ended 30 September (unaudited) 2017 2016 Revenue 221,216 217,039 Operating expenses Wages, salaries, other (68,453) (68,474) benefits and payroll taxes Depreciation, amortization (41,184) (42,247) and impairment losses Interconnection charges (37,993) (36,704) Materials, utilities, repairs (17,660) (17,304) and maintenance Gain on disposal of property, 1,481 1,363 plant and equipment and intangible assets Bad debt expense (2,618) (2,675) Other operating income 9,588 10,266 Other operating expenses (35,804) (32,676) Total operating expenses, net (192,643) (188,451) Operating profit 28,573 28,588

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)