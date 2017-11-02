

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $610.9 million, or $0.28 per share. This was down from $634.6 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $6.89 billion. This was up from $5.92 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $610.9 Mln. vs. $634.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $6.89 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%



