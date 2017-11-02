Today, on November 2, 2017, Aligera AB published a press release with information that the company's subsidiary Aligera Holding AB (publ) only has sufficient working capital for the next three months provided that it cancels its interest payments under current bond loan due on November 7, 2017.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Aligera AB (ALIRA B, ISIN code SE0009470271, order book ID 131855) will be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Joakim Strid, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.